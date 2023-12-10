Free, fair elections only solution to political crisis, says Khattak

PTIP chief says his party will form government in KP with popular support

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak asserted on Sunday that the only solution to the political crisis in the country is impartial and transparent elections.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in the Jaba Khattak area of Nowshera, the PTIP chief expressed optimism that his party would form the government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the next general elections with the support of the masses.

Khattak stated that the PTIP could not allow thieves to be imposed on the public.

He also mentioned that the perpetrators of the May 9 riots wanted to harm the country and its institutions, adding that the PTI founder was facing the consequences of the sins committed.

Khattak argued that if the PTI government had not ended prematurely, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have been competing against Punjab in terms of development.

The former defence minister also remarked that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were like spent cartridges, stating that the people had recognised their true faces.