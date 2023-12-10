JI chief vows ethical social media engagement for a brighter Pakistan

Sun, 10 Dec 2023

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, while emphasising the significance of social media during the party’s social media convention on Sunday, asserted that his workers would utilise social media for campaigning, but would not engage in false propaganda against anyone.

Siraj stated that the purpose of JI’s social media efforts was to identify the leadership of the new generation. "Our goal is to light the candle of hope for the people of Pakistan."

The JI chief mentioned that the Islamabad High Court had examined the social media departments of all parties and found that the JI’s social media wing was free of lies and propaganda.

Siraj said that his party would use social media for the sake of Allah's religion. “We will also employ the power of social media against corruption.”

Siraj emphasised that until February 8, the power of social media should be harnessed for the bright future of the country. He added that the future government would be formed with the power of people's votes.

The JI chief held the view that only with the power of social media could an effective response be given to those who supported Israel. He expressed that the people of Pakistan were standing by the oppressed Muslims of Gaza.

Siraj observed that in practical terms, the JI convention towards a happy, clean and green Pakistan was a significant step.