Bugti denounces Khuzdar blast, vows to eradicate terrorism from entire Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 19:15:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the Khuzdar blast on Sunday.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of CTD SHO Muhammad Murad in the explosion and expressed his condolences to the martyr’s family.

“In this hour of sorrow, we stand with the family of the martyred police officer,” the minister said, adding that the best medical facilities would be provided to the pedestrians injured in the blast.

The minister said that terrorists wanted to sabotage peace in Balochistan by targeting security forces, adding that such cowardly acts by terrorists could not demoralise the valiant security forces.

“We will end terrorism from all over the country, including Balochistan,” asserted Bugti, adding that “the entire nation salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.”

Bugti concluded that the blood of martyrs would not go in vain in the war against terrorism.