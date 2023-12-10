ECP dismisses news report, says elections schedule not yet issued

Pakistan Pakistan ECP dismisses news report, says elections schedule not yet issued

ECP dismisses news report, says elections schedule not yet issued

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 18:26:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorically denied the issuance of any schedule for the upcoming general elections.

In response to a news item, a spokesperson for the ECP stated that the report published in a local Urdu daily was baseless and unfounded.

The spokesperson clarified that the schedule circulating on social media was fraudulent.

He pointed out that false information about the next general elections consistently appeared in both print and electronic media.

The spokesperson advised paying attention only to statements from the official ECP spokesperson and disregarding any other statements claiming to be from the ECP.

He emphasised that such statements should not be construed as policy declarations of the ECP.