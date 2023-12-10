PM Kakar condemns Khuzdar blast, says cowardly acts can't deter security forces' morale

Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 17:38:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday, while strongly condemning a blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Muhammad Murad, a Counter Terrorism Department SHO.

The PM expressed his condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, the PM Office’s media wing said in a press release.

Kakar also issued directives for provision of all possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

The caretaker prime minister said that such cowardly activities could not deter the high morale of the security forces.

The entire nation paid tribute to those who had been sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism, he added.