ACE gets one-day physical remand of Fawad Ch

Fawad will now be presented before anti-corruption court on Monday

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 17:16:34 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A one-day physical remand of the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been accepted in a corruption case.

He was handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment after the decision and would now be presented before an anti-corruption court on Monday, Dec 11.

Fawad was presented before the duty judge Ghulam Mustafa at the judicial complex Rawalpindi.

The judge asked the authorities to present the accused in the relevant court after approving the plea for the physical remand.

Sources said, the counsel for ACE sought a five-day physical remand and alleged that Fawad, through his frontman Fouq Sherbaz, took Rs3.5 million for providing a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a private housing scheme and the amount needs to be recovered.

However, Fawad's counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, contended that the case was false and was driven by political motives arguing that the housing society owners have no complaints.

