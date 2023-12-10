GDA announces parliamentary board for upcoming polls

GDA announces parliamentary board for upcoming polls

Published On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 16:58:50 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a bid to give tough time to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Sunday announced the parliamentary board for the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8 next year.

The board will include GDA Chairman Pir Pagara, Secretary Safdar Abbas, and Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim, who have reached out to candidates for the national and provincial assemblies.

The GDA's parliamentary board, comprised 13 prominent leaders, aims to facilitate its candidates participating in the upcoming elections under the electoral symbol "Star." The applicants are requested to submit their applications in the name of Safdar Abbas at the Functional League House in Clifton.

Sardar Abdul Rahim stated that the GDA is geared up to actively participate in the 2024 elections and, with substantial support from the public, aims to secure a significant majority to form the provincial government.

