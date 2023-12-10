Ashrafi urges international community to book Israel for its war crimes

Kashmir and Palestine are the issues of Human Rights, says Ashrafi

Sun, 10 Dec 2023 16:10:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister’s Special Representative Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has emphasised that viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said disputes of Kashmir and Palestine are the issues of Human Rights and Muslim world.

He termed Israel as an aggressor and urged the international community to book Israel for its war crimes.

Commenting on the stance of Pakistan over the Palestine issue, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said we have no relations with Israel and we firmly stand with the innocent people of Palestine.

He said Pakistan made important economic agreements with United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia which is the testimony that these Islamic countries are reposing trust on Pakistan.