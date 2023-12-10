More than 400,000 illegal foreign nationals repatriated

According to figures released, 2,121 Afghans repatriated a day ago, bringing total number to 421,101

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans, from all over the country continued with more than 2,000 people left Pakistan on Saturday.

As many as 186 families returned to Kabul in 87 vehicles. Those who returned yesterday included 498 women, 634 men and 989 children.

The government had in October set a deadline for “illegal/unregistered foreigners" and those "overstaying their visa validity periods” to return to their countries by the end of month voluntarily otherwise they wold be arrested and deported.