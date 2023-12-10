Founder of “The Frontier Post” Rehmat Shah Afridi passes away

According to his son Bilal Afridi, his funeral prayer was offered today (Sunday) in Hayatabad

(Web Desk) – The founder of English-language daily The Frontier Post, Rehmat Shah Afridi, passed away on Saturday. He was 74.

According to his son Bilal Afridi, his funeral prayer was offered today (Sunday) in Bagh-e-Naran, Hayatabad, Peshawar at 11 am.

He is survived by four sons – Mahmood Ullah Afridi, Jalil Afridi, Bilal Afridi and Ahmad Shah Afridi.

Bilal Afridi, in his message, said “It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to a true pioneer of English journalism in the frontier part of Pakistan, Rehmat Shah Afridi, who departed from our midst just moments ago. A luminary in the field of journalism, Afridi’s legacy as the founder Editor-in-Chief of The Frontier Post has left an indelible mark on the landscape of media in the region.

“Afridi was not just a journalist; he was a visionary, a mentor, and a trailblazer who paved the way for countless aspiring journalists, myself included, to find their voice and purpose in the world of news reporting. As the architect of The Frontier Post, he created more than a newspaper; he fostered a university of journalism, a place where knowledge was shared, skills were honed, and a commitment to truth and integrity was instilled in every journalist who passed through its doors.

“His mentorship was a beacon that guided us through the complex landscape of media, inspiring a generation to uphold the principles he held dear.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Afridi was known for his unwavering dedication to the truth and fearless pursuit of justice. He was not one to shy away from challenging the status quo, and his journalistic endeavors often played a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and discourse. His courage, resilience, and unyielding commitment to the ideals of journalism will be remembered as a benchmark for generations to come.

“As we mourn the loss of Rehmat Shah Afridi, let us also celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind. The Frontier Post, under his stewardship, remains a testament to his vision and commitment to excellence. His passing is not just a loss for the journalistic community but for the entire region that benefitted from his tireless efforts to bring forth the truth.

“In the spirit of the journalistic values he championed, let us continue to honor Rehmat Shah Afridi’s memory by upholding the principles of integrity, truth, and fearlessness in our pursuit of knowledge and justice. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy inspire countless others to follow in his footsteps.”