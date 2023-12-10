Lahore-Sialkot Motorway shut for poor visibility

Motorists advised not to travel unnecessarily

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Poor visibility and fog Saturday night prompted closure of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

A spokesman for Lahore Motorway Police has said the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been closed in the wake of fog and poor visibility and with the consideration of safety the motorists.

He said the motorway had been closed due to fog and for the safety of the road users.

The spokesman advised the road users to use front and tail lights to tackle fog and avoid any untoward happening.

The Motorway Police has asked the road users that they should not travel unnecessarily.

The motorists have been advised to avoid speeding and keep a proper distance between the vehicles.

Motorway Police has asked the road users to contact Helpline 130 for any information and assistance.

The Punjab cities, particularly Lahore is under the grip of severe fog and smog which is polluting the atmosphere and reducing the visibility, creating problems for the road users.

With the start of December, outskirts of Lahore are blanketed with fog, and this phenomenon continued till the start of rains.

Experts believe heavy fog and smog will dispel when it rains. They stress precautionary measures to shield themselves from adverse effects of smog and fog.



