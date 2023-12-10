Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed paid tribute on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary

He single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The armed forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, recipient to Nishan-e-Haider, on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the 1971 war at Zafarwal Shakargarh Sector, Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed’s fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses upon the enemy as he single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks.

Born on 18 June 1949, Sowar Hussain was the first foot soldier of Pakistan Army to receive Nishan-e-Haider after his martyrdom.

Belonging to the area of Gujjar Khan in Rawalpindi, he joined Pakistan Army as a driver on September 3, 1966 at a very young age of 17 years.

Despite being a driver Sowar Hussain Shaheed participated in 1971 war actively and supplied ammunition to army men under intense shelling and direct fire from enemy tanks and infantry.

After fighting valiantly for five days, he was hit by machine-gun fire on the front lines while preventing the enemy soldiers from lying down minefield to target Pakistani side. He received martyrdom at the young age of 22 on this day in 1971.

After Sowar Hussain’s martyrdom, his village Dhok Pir Bakhsh was renamed as Dhok Muhammad Hussain Janjua to commemorate his sacrifice.