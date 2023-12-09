Pressure being exerted on Pakistan in terms of economy, says Fazl

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 21:51:34 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that pressure is being exerted on Pakistan in terms of the economy.

He made these remarks during a meeting here.

Fazl welcomed those joining the JUI-F, expressing, “It is a moment of joy for us.”

The prominent family of Mahmood Khan formally announced their inclusion in the JUI-F.

Fazl mentioned that Pakistan was their home, and his party aimed to see it prosper. “Pakistan's identity should be Islamic. Our religious identity has been eradicated.”

The JUI-F chief stated that pressure was being exerted on Pakistan in terms of the economy, adding, “There is no economic pressure on India, Afghanistan and Iran.”

Addressing the electorate, Fazl stated, “Your vote will decide in the elections.” “Will you let those forces rule the country whose agenda is to sell Kashmir and accept Israel.”

Fazl highlighted that the people of Gaza had made great sacrifices. “In Gaza, 16,000 people have been martyred in two months. Humanity was slaughtered in Afghanistan for 20 years. America destroyed Iraq, Libya, and Syria,” he added.

The head of the JUI-F further stated that the blood of humanity was dripping from the hands of America, adding that after facing defeat in Afghanistan, it would not be called a superpower.