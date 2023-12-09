SC sets Dec 15 to hear Justice Naqvi's constitutional petition

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 20:19:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the constitutional petition filed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on December 15, Friday.

According to details, the proceedings will be conducted by a special three-member bench, with Justice Amin-ud-Din leading the panel.

Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Musarrat Hilali are the other two members of the bench.

On Nov 30, Justice Naqvi challenged the second show-cause notice issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), in the Supreme Court.

Justice Naqvi had challenged the SJC inquiry launched against him over alleged misconduct and assets beyond means.

Also, the three-judge bench will take up a petition filed by advocate Mian Daud, which seeks to prevent Justice Ijazul Ahsan from participating in the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council.