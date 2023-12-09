Tareen instructs IPP leaders to make full preparations for polls

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 19:36:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A crucial meeting of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) took place here on Saturday, with party chief Jahangir Tareen in the chair.

During the meeting, Tareen instructed all party leaders to make full preparations for participation in the next general elections.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views about party’s electoral strategy and mass contact drive. They mulled IPP’s agreement with the PML-N about a seat adjustment formula.

The participants of the meeting also held consultations regarding ticket distribution for the provincial and national assemblies’ seats.

The meeting was attended by Ishaq Khaqwani, Oan Chaudhry, Noman Langrial, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Hashim Dogar, Murad Ras, Fiazul Hassan Chauhan, Rafaqat Gillani, Rana Nazir, Asif Nakai, Ch Akhlaq, Rai Aslam, Tariq Nakai, Rao Shahid, Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and others.