Injustice meted out to Nawaz instead of level playing field: Maryam

'No corruption on Nawaz proved despite serving as PM thrice, one found corrupt while serving once'

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 18:14:01 PKT

JALALPUR JATTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif has not been awarded a level playing field.

She said Nawaz Sharif was given the news of his wife’s death while he was in jail and then she rhetorically asked a question, “Does PTI chief want this level playing field?”

Addressing the Youth Convention she talked about the ‘vision’ of Nawaz Sharif as she said, he laid motorways, worked on CPEC and steered the country out of the energy crisis.

Talking about the PML-N’s supremo political journey, she said in the last 23 years, Nawaz Sharif spent two and a half years in prison, while 11 years in exile.

She said despite the less opportunity given to him, the former premier has always served the country with utmost zeal.

The PML-N’s chief organizer added the people of the country have always chosen Nawaz Sharif over others as they have seen the progress achieved under his tenure.

She said it was shameful that a lot of public money was used for the sake of proving anything against Nawaz Sharif adding despite all these tools, he remained vindicated as he has not done anything corrupt.

Talking about the PTI chief, the PML-N senior vice-president highlighted that he was behind bars because he himself was involved in corruption while levelling baseless and untruthful allegations against Nawaz Sharif.

She said PTI chief was involved in a historical theft even after becoming the PM as only one time, however Nawaz Sharif could not be accused of any theft after becoming the PM thrice.