Multinational special forces exercise 'Fajar Al Sharq-V' concludes in Pabbi

Troops from Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the drills

Sat, 09 Dec 2023 17:47:10 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two-week long multinational joint special forces exercise “Fajar Al Sharq-V” concluded at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR in a statement said troops from special forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the exercise.

Besides the exercising troops, officers from the brotherly countries of Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait also witnessed the Closing Ceremony.

Special forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations amongst brotherly countries and help nurture joint employment concepts against counter terrorism. It identified areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

