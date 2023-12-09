Chilas attack: Mother who saved her children shifted to Karachi

She took six bullets while defending her family in a bus attack, she describes 'an hour from hell'

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Roshan Bibi, who was shot six times while attempting to save her children and husband during the Chilas bus attack, has been shifted to Karachi for the better medical facilities.

She was shifted from Islamabad to a private hospital in Karachi on the Friday night.

Six bullets had penetrated Roshan Bibi's body with two had lodged in her stomach and liver and four had struck her in the spinal cord.

The incident occurred as the bus was en route to Rawalpindi when unknown terrorists from surrounding hills in Chilas opened fire. Due to the shooting, the driver lost the control and the bus rammed into a goods truck. 10 people lost their lives and 21 injured in the deadly collision.

According to GB Minister of Interior Shams Lone, the bus's driver became frightened after the gunshot and increased speed, causing the bus and truck to collide.

Meanwhile, a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by SP Sher Khan was also constituted to probe the terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas.

The police and security forces have detained around one and a half dozen suspects and investigations have been going on.