Public hopes are high as Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

The President of PMLN urged nation to stand united to eliminate terrorism

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 11:59:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said denizens of Pakistan are very much hopeful because of the presence of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan.

Talking to leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said his party had never disappointed the masses and this time it would also struggle a lot to change their fate. He said under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PMLN would ensure peace, development and economic prosperity in Pakistan.

The people who ruled ten years in KPK had done nothing for the people and plundered the public resources with impunity, he claimed.

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.

The PMLN Rawalpindi Division President Malik Abrar, Vice President Shah Muhammad Shah, Malik Rashid, Malik Ahmed Khan and Malik Ali Ahmed met Shehbaz Sharif separately.

