The person orchestrating terrorism cases against others is responsible for May 9: Marriyum

Pakistan Pakistan The person orchestrating terrorism cases against others is responsible for May 9: Marriyum

Javed Latif asks whether Nawaz too should wait for 45 years like Bhutto to get justice

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 11:50:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N spokesperson, on Saturday said the person getting fabricated terrorism cases registered against others was the culprit responsible for May 9 violence and the mastermind of terror acts.

The person calling others as thief had carried out a robbery of 190 million pounds in national exchequer, which was the biggest in Pakistan’s history, said Marriyum who appeared before an anti-terrorism court for the hearing of a case pertaining to an alleged provocative speech.

She reminded reporters about the 190 million pounds case that a sealed envelope was waved at a federal cabinet approval for getting approval for transferring the huge amount. “You committed a Rs60 billion (190 million pound) robbery and then ask why electricity had become expensive.”

The PML-N said a sensitive issue like the cipher was used for political gains and the PTI former chairman had used his office for minting money. They [the PTI chairman and his associates] were such big thieves who had been used to committing a crime and making noise at the same time, she remarked.

Marriyum said she was nominated in a terrorism when they [the PML-N] when they had informed the public about an imminent attack on the state by the PTI former chairman. Those torching the Jinnah House and the martyrs’ monument would have to face accountability, she added.

The party spokesperson expressed her confidence that three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif would assume the office for a record fourth term. He had been facing bogus case and the Islamabad High Court did make it clear that he wasn’t involved in any corruption, Marriyum repeated the PML-N’s stance held both at the party and the supporter’s levels.

On the other hand, another senior PML-N leader Javed Latif said those talking about the constitution were facing sedition cases.

The reference filed against the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being heard 45 years after his death. Should Nawaz Sharif too wait for 45 years to get justice?” he remarked.

Highlighting the double standards, Latif remarked that the person looting 190 million pounds was Sadiq [truthful] and Ameen [honest] while others sacrificing everything for the country and calling for the supremacy of constitution had been nominated in sedition cases.

“There is a one set of justice and law parameters for us and another for them,”





