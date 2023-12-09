Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) – A man and his wife were killed when the car by which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Chishtian on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Hasilpur Road when the driver lost control over the wheels due to over-speeding and the car hit a roadside tree, killing two persons on the spot.

A child travelling with the couple remained unhurt in the accident. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bosies to a nearby hospital.

