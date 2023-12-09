Asif Zardari, Aimal Wali discuss overall political situation in country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Aimal Wali Khan Friday met with President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto.

They discussed overall political situation and upcoming general elections in the country, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and Secretary Information, Faisal Karim Kundi were also present during the meeting.

