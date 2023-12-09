JI to transform Pakistan into corruption-free Islamic welfare state: Siraj

Sirajul Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami has a complete economic plan to steer country out of crisis.

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Friday said that his party will transform Pakistan into a corruption-free Islamic welfare state and urged masses to support JI in the upcoming general elections for progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing election convention and JI Youth election drive in Multan, Sirajul Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami has a complete economic plan to steer country out of crisis.

He promised that the JI would convert governor houses into educational institutions, employment opportunities for youth and many other steps after coming into power with support of people.

“Youth is the only hope for the country,” he said, adding that 65 percent of the total population was consisted on youth and they are very capable. JI chief urged the people of Multan to support his party for prosperous, ideological and Welfare Pakistan.

