We don't want power, but welfare of the masses: Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quaid Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that a non-serious man was given power who ruined the country.

Addressing the fifth sitting of the party's parliamentary board, Nawaz Sharif said, "We want welfare of the common man, and not the power."

Sharif said one must not blame time and he wanted to steer country out of crises and hardships. The PML-N leader said they had entered the politics with the mission to develop the nation and the country.

He said serving the people could change destiny of the state. He said a man was installed who had no idea of economy, state affairs and international relations.

He also had no idea about State of Madinah.

He who used to call others thieves was himself the biggest thief. Sharif said he was being getting justice after seven years. He said he was forced to quit on charges of taking salary from his son. He advocated accountability for all.

