Ahad Cheema gets clean chit in assets beyond means case

Pakistan Pakistan Ahad Cheema gets clean chit in assets beyond means case

Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan announced the reserved verdict

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 12:55:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An accountability court of Lahore on Friday acquitted Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference.

Accountability Court Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan announced the reserved verdict. The court, accepting Cheema's appeal, acquitted him in assets beyond means reference.

The NAB court, in its previous hearing, had reserved its judgement on Cheema's appeal. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had acquitted Cheema in assets beyond means case.

As per NAB report, such a reference was not admissible against Cheema. The Bureau said assets of PM's adviser were in accordance with his income. His alleged offshore companies made properties from their own income.

The NAB further stated that accounts of Sadia Mansoor, Mansoor Ahmad and Nazia Ashraf did not belong to Cheema. As per reinvestigation, Cheema's income was Rs213 million and his expenditure was Rs131 million.

The Bureau in its report said during investigation Cheema furnished record of his income and expenditure to the Bureau. The same was got verified by the NAB which was correct. The NAB had requested the court to proceed on the matter as per law.

