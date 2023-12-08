Pakistan likely to get $700m tranche as IMF board meets on Jan 11

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan likely to get $700m tranche as IMF board meets on Jan 11

Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on Nov 15 under the $3 billion SBA programme

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 11:58:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will review Pakistan’s economic situation in meeting of its executive board on January 11 to approve $700 million tranche.

Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on November 15 under the $3 billion SBA programmes and is awaiting the board’s approval to receive a second tranche.

Pakistan has already received $1.2 billion from the SBA loan programme.

It may be recalled that the schedule issued by IMF for executive board’s Dec 1 to 15 meeting, Pakistan’s review was not on the agenda.

The ongoing SBA programme will expire on April 14, 2024.

