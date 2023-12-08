Punjab still afflicted with smog, Lahore and Karachi among most polluted

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab still afflicted with smog, Lahore and Karachi among most polluted

The smog situation improved slightly when caretaker Punjab government clamped smart lockdown

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 10:52:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The smog persisted in the country, especially in Punjab on Friday as Lahore and Karachi went on top of the most polluted cities of the world.

According to figures released by IQAir, the air quality index (AQI) of Lahore was recorded at 264 at 10 am while that of Karachi was 190, making them top two most polluted cities of the world.

Indian capital New Delhi is third with 181 AQI.

The smog situation improved slightly when caretaker Punjab government clamped smart lockdown on 10 districts of Punjab a couple of weeks ago.