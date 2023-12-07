Several prominent politicians, ex-lawmakers join PML-N

Pakistan Pakistan Several prominent politicians, ex-lawmakers join PML-N

Several prominent politicians, ex-lawmakers join PML-N

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 21:54:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Several prominent political figures and former lawmakers joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif welcomed all those joining the PML-N, stating that the party was a home that guaranteed the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that with their inclusion, the journey of progress for Pakistan would accelerate.

The former prime minister emphasised that to rescue the people from inflation, they had strengthened party supremo Nawaz Sharif's hands.

Shehbaz stressed that the collective efforts of all would stand Pakistan economically on its feet. He urged that Pakistan should face crises with the strength of unity, consensus and political cooperation.

According to details, the former lawmakers and political personalities who joined the PML-N include Maulana M Asif, Babar Khan Sial, Neelam Sial, Meher Aslam Bharwana, Sheikh M Younas, Khalid Mahmood Sargana, Chaudhry Khalid Ghani, Amir Abbas Sial, Faisal Hayat Jabwana, Sheikh Yaqub, Mrs. Sheikh Yaqub, Raees Muhammad Ibrahim, Sardar Riaz Khan Mazari, a prominent political figure of the Mazari tribe, and former Punjab Assembly speaker Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari.

These politicians expressed their complete confidence in party supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and party President Shehbaz Sharif.

They mentioned that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had always worked with integrity and sincerity for the development, prosperity, and relief of the people of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Rana Sanaullah, the president of the PML-N in Punjab, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Sardar Owais Khan Leghari were also present during the meeting.