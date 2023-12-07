ECP set to unveil election schedule in coming days, says CEC Raja

Pakistan Pakistan ECP set to unveil election schedule in coming days, says CEC Raja

ECP set to unveil election schedule in coming days, says CEC Raja

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 21:26:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is poised to announce the election schedule in the coming days, with polling scheduled for February 8 next year, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja stated on Thursday.

In his message on the occasion of National Voters Day, the CEC conveyed that the printing and delivery of the final electoral rolls had concluded, and the ECP would soon issue notifications for district returning officers, returning officers, and assistant officers in the coming days.

Raja said the ECP was fully cognisant of all its constitutional and legal responsibilities.

Emphasising its full preparedness and commitment, the CEC assured voters of complete security throughout the election process, ensuring the exercise of their voting rights with privacy and transparency in the upcoming elections.

On National Voters Day, the CEC urged the public to participate in shaping the nation’s bright future by exercising their right to vote.

Encouraging voters, Raja stressed the importance of prioritising their children’s future and advised against believing unfounded news and rumours concerning the elections.

Encouraging public participation in the electoral process, the CEC emphasised it as both a right and a national duty. The Election Commission is presently devoted to preparing for the upcoming general elections.