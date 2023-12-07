Committee to probe mauling incident at Bahawalpur zoo

The incident took place at Shair Bagh, a local zoo in Bahawalpur

Thu, 07 Dec 2023 15:49:14 PKT

BAHAWALPUR (Web Desk) - The Bahawalpur division commissioner has formed a committee to probe the issue of death of a man in tigers’ cage at the Bahawalpur zoo.

The incident took place at Shair Bagh, a local zoo in Bahawalpur, on Wednesday.

Media reported that tigers had eaten a portion of flesh from the lower torso of the male body which was recovered by an employee. The employee spotted the body when he approached the cage to feed four tigers.

On being informed about the issue, the local government and the Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident and directed the wildlife department secretary and the Bahawalpur commissioner to submit a report. The CM also ordered the security audit of the zoo.

The probe committee formed by Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar comprises additional deputy commissioner (revenue), head of forensic department of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QAMC), Bahawalpur, Forest Conservator Sheikh Manzoor Ahmed, Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s local head, Rescue 1122 DEO, and in charge of the police crime scene investigation, Punjab.

Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report within a week.



