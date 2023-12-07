Live

IHC to hear Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz Sharif today

IHC to hear Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz Sharif today

Pakistan

PML-N leader departs for Islamabad to attend hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court on Thursday (today) will hear Al-Azizia reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.۔

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif left Lahore on Thursday morning for Islamabad to attend the hearing.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and justice MIangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct haring of the case.

An accountability court had awarded seven years imprisonment to PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, besides imposing a fine of 2.5 million pounds. The former PM Sharif had filed an appeal against the court verdict.

Separately, the court will also hear a NAB appeal for enhancing sentence of PML-N quaid in Al-Azizia reference today.

The NAB, in his appeal, contended that the sentence awarded to former prime minister was less severe, which should be enhanced.

 


 

