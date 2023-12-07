Army will defend country till last drop of blood: COAS Gen Asim

The army chief was talking to officer after a briefing on the current security situation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan Army will protect the homeland till the last drop of blood.

The army chief was talking to officer after a briefing on the current security situation during his visit to Corps Headquarters on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the COAS was also apprised of ongoing anti-terrorism operations, repatriation of illegal aliens and the progress of socio-economic development schemes in the newly merged districts.

The army chief also met officers and soldiers who fought valiantly during counter-terrorism operations and praised them for their bravery.

COAS Gen Asim said that the nation is proud of the performance of the armed forces. “Pakistan is bound to succeed. The Army has performed its duty to protect every inch of motherland selflessly.”



