Oil tanker overturns, catches fire in Rawalpindi

Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An oil tanker overturned and caught fire on a busy road near old airport area of Rawalpindi on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after being informed and blocked the road for all kind of traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

Rescue 1122 teams brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

