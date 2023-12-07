Dr Shamshad gets 'Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023′ award

Pakistan Pakistan Dr Shamshad gets 'Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023′ award

Dr Shamshad gets ‘Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023′ award

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 00:01:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar was honoured with the prestigious award of the ‘Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023’ at the 5th Annual WOMANi event held in Dubai.

The event was organised by the Cambridge IFA.

Dr Akthar’s outstanding contributions to the field were recognised, especially her unwavering commitment and groundbreaking efforts in advancing Islamic finance and economics globally, the Ministry of Finance wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.