ECP contempt case: PTI founder's jail trial verdict today

The ECP will pronounce its reserved verdict in the case at 12 noon

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:35:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict on the trial of the founder of the PTI and a former member of the party, Fawad Chaudhry, in jail in a contempt of ECP and chief election commissioner case today (Wednesday).

The ECP will pronounce its reserved verdict in the case at 12 noon.

It may be recalled that the Interior Ministry had excused itself from presenting the founder of the PTI before the ECP due to security concerns. Acting on the advice of the ministry, the ECP decided to hold trial in jail.