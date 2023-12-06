Hashmi doesn't foresee political heavyweights coming to power

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi stated on Monday that he does not foresee Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari coming to power.

Hashmi expressed these views during the Dunya News programme ‘Dunya Kamran Khan Ke Saath.’

Providing justification for his reasoning, the former PTI leader argued that ordinary Pakistanis were living in dire conditions. “They do not have enough money for food and to educate their children.”

Hashmi was of the view that Nawaz Sharif had waged a prolonged war against the establishment, but when someone else was given an extension, their power diminished.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif compromised in his own interests, and the entire nation suffered the consequences of his compromises.