Caretaker PM lauds Bohra community's services

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 17:32:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday lauded the services of the Bohra community for the country's progress, saying the government and nation valued their positive contribution.

The prime minister was talking to the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who led an eight-member delegation here at the PM’s House.

PM Kakar felicitated Dr Saifuddin on being awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan in recognition of his services for the country.

He expressed confidence that the Bohra community would continue to play their role for the progress and development of the country.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister’s stance presented on climate change at the international level as well as the government’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony.