May 9 vandalism: ATC adjourns case of restoring interim bails of Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail petitions of PTI’s vice chairman

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourned the hearing of restoring the interim bails of PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the May 9 vandalism cases.

Judge Arshad Javed of ATC Lahore conducted the hearing of Jinnah House attack case and May 9 vandalism.

The court sought the arguments from the petitioner’s counsel on the bail petitions in six cases and adjourned the hearing for December 19.

Also Read: May 9 carnage: interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail petitions of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in May 9 vandalism cases for not pursuing the proceedings.
 

