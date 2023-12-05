May 9 vandalism: ATC adjourns case of restoring interim bails of Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourned the hearing of restoring the interim bails of PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the May 9 vandalism cases.
Judge Arshad Javed of ATC Lahore conducted the hearing of Jinnah House attack case and May 9 vandalism.
The court sought the arguments from the petitioner’s counsel on the bail petitions in six cases and adjourned the hearing for December 19.
Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail petitions of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in May 9 vandalism cases for not pursuing the proceedings.