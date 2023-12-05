Hearing of bail pleas of PTI ex-chief, Qureshi adjourned as judge was on leave

The hearing is being held on the directive of the Islamabad High Court

Published On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 11:56:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The hearing on the bail applications of former chairman of PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was adjourned without proceeding as the judge was on leave.

Anti-terrorism court is hearing the bail pleas of the two leaders in May 9 vandalism case. Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain was on leave and the court reader set December 11 as next date of hearing.

The hearing is being held on the directive of the Islamabad High Court. Judge Zulqarnain had in August rejected the bail petitions of the PTI ex-chairman in three cases.

It may be recalled that two cases were registered against the ex-chairman by Khanna police station and one case by Bhara Kahu police while two cases were lodged by the Khanna police against Qureshi.

