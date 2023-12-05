PML-N to bring speedy reforms to alleviate poverty: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N), Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that his party will bring speedy reforms for alleviating poverty and boosting the economic sector.

The PML-N has vast experience in development works in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people are facing difficulties due to weak policies of the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said.

Many leaders of PTI had left Imran’s party because of damaging economic sector, he added. We have a roadmap to alleviate poverty and enhance business activity in the country, he said.

In reply to a question about inflation, he said the increase in gas, electricity and petroleum prices was also the reason for the hike in prices of commodities.

