ECP approves transfers, postings in Sindh

ECP approves transfers, postings in Sindh

Updated On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 23:09:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given its nod to transfers and postings in Sindh.

The ECP’s approval includes the transfers of BS-17 officers in Sindh, while rejecting the transfer request of two other officers.

Notably, the commission approved the appointment of BS-20 officer Ahmad Bakhsh Narejo as the secretary women development.

Further reshuffling includes BS-20 officer Tahir Hussain, who is now appointed as secretary minerals, Ahmad Sultan Khoso as secretary minority affairs and Abu Baka Ahmad as secretary information and science and technology, all in BS-20 positions.

In addition, the ECP approved the appointment of BS-20 officer Zubair Parvez Ahmad as the managing director of Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Another BS-20 officer, Shahid Chachar, was approved as the secretary of tourism and culture.