LHC imposes Rs1mn fine on factories emitting smoke

Mon, 04 Dec 2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Monday imposed fine of Rs one million each on the factories emitting smoke.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC passed the orders while hearing the petitions of citizens, including Farooq Haroon, regarding anti-smog measures. The director general of Environment, along with other officials, also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court directed the factories emitting harmful smoke to refer to the Judicial Water Commission for desealing. The director-general of Environment informed the court that the owners themselves desealed their factories before the department's action.

Moreover, it was stated that action would be taken against officers found violating regulations. The court has initiated proceedings against the officers whose names were provided.

Expressing satisfaction over the report by the director-general of Environment, the LHC imposed a fine of Rs one million against Iftikhar Steel Mills.

The Water Commission members informed the court that the factories emitting polluted smoke are operational at night, and officers from the Environmental Department are ‘accepting bribes’. The court immediately instructed the Environmental Department officers to issue warnings.

Addressing the director-general of Environment, Justice Shahid Kareem remarked, "Inform the officers that if any factory emitting polluted smoke is found functioning in someone's jurisdiction, action will be taken against them."

The court inquired from the government lawyer about artificial rainfall initiatives and their implementation, to which the lawyer replied that planning and other procedures are under way.

Justice Shahid Kareem commented, "I won't allow public money to be spent without clarity. Take concrete steps to combat smog."

Justice Shahid Kareem further emphasised that they don't know what kind of development plans the city aims for, stating ongoing development projects during the smog season. The lawyer for the Lahore Commissioner informed the court that notifications have been issued to carry out developmental projects during nighttime.

Later, the court deferred the hearing until Dec 8.

