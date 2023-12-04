Ready to sacrifice my life for country, says PTI's ex-chief

Pakistan Pakistan Ready to sacrifice my life for country, says PTI's ex-chief

He spoke to media after a long time in the special court set up in Adiala Jail

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 15:06:37 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and ex-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Monday he was ready to sacrifice his life [for the country].

Speaking to media after a long time in the special court set up in Adiala Jail for the cipher case hearing, he said neither anyone met him in jail nor held any negotiations [with him].

“The way I was arrested was a plan; Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan as part of London plan,” he added.

About his days in the jail, the ex-chief of PTI said he had no problem. “I consider incarceration as a worship. I don’t have any problem languishing in jail. I am ready to sacrifice my life [for the country].”

About Khawar Maneka’s statement, he said all the allegations were baseless. “I swear that I saw Bushra Bibi the day we were married.”

The PTI ex-chief said now the children of Bushra Bibi were being pressurised to speak against their mother.

Talking about all those who abandoned the PTI, he said he thanked Allah that they left the party.

In his message to the nation, he said, “your captain will fight till his last drop of blood. I declare that the PTI will win the election. And I’m afraid that they will run away from elections.”

About the cipher case, he said he would take all those involved in it to court.

SHAH MEHMOOD QURESHI

Former PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is co-accused in the case, told media that he needed no office in the party. “I was with the captain in the past, and I stand by him even today.”

He advised all those “who believe in rule of law and have an ideology, come out and cast their votes [in the upcoming elections].”

