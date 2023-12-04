Kakar urges UAE investors to explore Pakistani markets

Pakistan Pakistan Kakar urges UAE investors to explore Pakistani markets

he said there are numerous investment opportunities available in Pakistan for UAE investors

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 11:02:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged the UAE investors to explore the Pakistani market for new avenues and enhance economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with newspaper Gulf Today, he said there are numerous investment opportunities available in Pakistan for UAE investors.

The caretaker premier said Pakistan enjoys a very historic, cultural and fraternal relationship with the UAE. The two countries could further enhance this cooperation in areas such as agriculture, energy, mining, IT, logistics and defence.

He said Pakistan is planning a comprehensive investment promotion strategy in major countries including the UAE. Pakistan Investment Road Show, organized by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Dubai, attracted a large number of global businessmen and investors.

The officials of SIFC held extensive engagements with global investors, highlighting immense potential and investment opportunities in Pakistan, he added.

Utilizing the platform, 30 Pakistani firms presented their project proposals and growth strategies encompassing various domains including Agriculture, IT and Energy, Kakar continued.

Responding to a question, the caretaker premier said Pakistan wholeheartedly appreciates the efforts of the UAE government in hosting the COP28.

Alluding to the challenge posed by climate change, he said all affected countries urgently need to shift to Climate Adaptation.

He asserted that this decade is decisive for climate action. Failure to act immediately will lead to worse devastation on an unprecedented scale.

He said implementing the commitments is essential for which framing the means of implementation is pivotal.

“We need to adopt a framework which is based on fast track energy transition and agreement on climate finance goal,” he said, adding that the developing countries require around 2.4 trillion dollars in annual investment by 2030 focusing on adaptation, resilience and mitigating loss and damage.