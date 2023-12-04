Cipher case: Hearing against former PTI chairman, Qureshi resumes

Mon, 04 Dec 2023 11:10:01 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A special court set up under the Official Secrets Act started proceedings in the cipher case against former PTI chairman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Monday (today).

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain is hearing the case in Adiala Jail here after the special court refused to obey the order of Islamabad High Court for open trial because of security threats to the former PTI chief.

PTI's former chief and Qureshi have been produced before the court.

In today’s proceedings, the accused will be provided copies of the cipher case documents.

It may be recalled that the Interior Ministry had issued a notification of holding trial in the jail during the previous hearing.