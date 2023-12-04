Mother, son killed in road accident in Kasur



KASUR (Dunya News) – A woman and her son were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car in Kasur on Sunday night, Sunday News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Raiwind Road in Kasur where a rashly-driven car hit a motorcycle due to which a woman and her son died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as 50-year-old Najma Bibi and 25-year-old Waseem.

