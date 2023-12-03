Caretaker PM felicitates people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day

Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 22:37:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday congratulated the people of Sindh province on observance of Sindhi Cultural Day.

In a message released by PM Office Media Wing, the premier said that the Sindhi culture was one of the fascinating colours of different civilisations and cultures of Pakistan.

He said the Sindhi Cultural Day was being celebrated to mark the centuries-old beautiful culture and customs of Sindh province.

The PM extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sindhi brothers and sisters on the day.

“The land of Sufis, Sindh has been the place of tolerance and peace for centuries,” the prime minister as quoted as saying.

The prolific land of Sindh province had played a significant role not only in the region, but also in the civilisations of the entire world, he said, likening the Sindhi culture to an ornament on the forehead.