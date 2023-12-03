Maryam denounces Chilas bus attack

Sun, 03 Dec 2023 20:49:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned Saturday’s firing incident involving a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas area.

Maryam expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of passengers and offered her condolences to the bereaved families. She also expressed sympathy with the families of the martyred soldiers.

She also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The PML-N leader said that terrorists wanted to hinder Pakistan's economic progress, but added that Pakistan’s progress could not be stopped by terrorists.