Sindh’s diversity is its strength, says Solangi on Sindhi Cultural Day

Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 18:29:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi stated on Sunday that Sindh has been a multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-ethnic entity for centuries.

During his address at a Sindhi Cultural Day ceremony, the minister expressed that Sindh had historically brought together diverse religions and races from various parts of the world.

"Sindh’s diversity is its strength, not its weakness," he asserted.

Highlighting the connection of this year's Sindhi Cultural Day with the celebration of Sindhi women, the minister stated that humility and resilience were ingrained in Sindh's culture, akin to steel that could be moulded, but not broken.

Solangi underscored the significance of the fact that in the poetry of the great Sindhi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, seven ragas were named after women. He pointed out that poets from Bhittai to Sheikh Ayaz had all consistently emphasised the crucial role of Sindhi women.

Expressing his perspective, the minister noted that qualities such as mercy, tolerance and forgiveness were more commonly found in women than in men. He highlighted women's higher capacity for tolerance and attention to detail.

Recalling an interaction with late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Solangi shared that he once asked her how she managed to collaborate with those who had tormented her in the past and engaged in character assassination. Bhutto's response, according to Solangi, was that the cause she was working for was greater than herself and she couldn't compromise it.

Solangi concluded by emphasising that the development of society was impossible without recognising the vital importance of women in all spheres of life. He extended congratulations to the people of Pakistan, especially Sindhis, on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day.