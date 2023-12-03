Six arrested after bus comes under gun attack in Chilas

Pakistan Pakistan Six arrested after bus comes under gun attack in Chilas

Six arrested after bus comes under gun attack in Chilas

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 17:35:21 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Diamer police arrested six individuals following an assault on an Islamabad-bound bus in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan, where nine individuals, including two soldiers, lost their lives and 21 were injured due to an attack by unidentified gunmen.

The bus driver's acceleration, prompted by the firing, caused a collision with a goods truck. The interior minister of GB labelled this attack as an act of terrorism, yet no group has claimed responsibility.

The Diamer commissioner's PR officer mentioned that a case was filed against unidentified troublemakers by Diamer SHO Azmat Shah. Six suspects were apprehended at different police stations.

Security measures were escalated with closures at GB entry and exit points, alongside search operations in Diamer, leading to the suspension of traffic on the Karakoram Highway for the day.

The Deputy Commissioner of Diamer, Captain Arif Ahmad, and Chilas Assistant Commissioner Sadaqat Ali confirmed these actions.

The funeral rites for the deceased, attended by GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and senior army officials, were conducted, and bodies were later sent to their respective hometowns via Rescue 1122.

GB Interior Minister Shams Lone visited the injured at the Chilas hospital, instructing medical staff to ensure top-notch care.

Meanwhile, numerous passengers were stranded in various areas due to the highway's closure, with some locals, like Muhammad Didar, offering free accommodation.